Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after acquiring an additional 439,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,195 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,425,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.9% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 474,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,965,000 after purchasing an additional 223,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $113.07 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.28 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.