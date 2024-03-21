Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,869,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 53,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.72 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

