Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

