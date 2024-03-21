Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,096 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.