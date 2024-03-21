Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $101.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

