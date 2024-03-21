Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

