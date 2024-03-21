Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,248 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Apollo Medical worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

