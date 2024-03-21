Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 151,817 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,817 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ExlService worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after buying an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ExlService by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 79,612 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

