Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,301 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

