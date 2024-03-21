Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,467 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 6,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

