Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 59.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 38.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 414.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after buying an additional 410,077 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Stock Up 2.1 %

WHR stock opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

