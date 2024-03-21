Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,215 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Bank First worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bank First during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Bank First by 145.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bank First by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bank First during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bank First Co. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip R. Maples purchased 650 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Phillip R. Maples purchased 650 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at $580,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank First

Bank First Profile

(Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.