Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 43,626 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,626 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.49. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.