Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $192.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.49. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.84 and a 52 week high of $193.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

