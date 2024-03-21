Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 52,444 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,444 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of TransMedics Group worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,719. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

