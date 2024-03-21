Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 6,077 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %

PSX opened at $158.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.74. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.