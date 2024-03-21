Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 72,721 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,721 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sprout Social worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,200 shares of company stock worth $9,414,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

