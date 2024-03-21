Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 818 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after acquiring an additional 944,765 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $2,241,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,531,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

