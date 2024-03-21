Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,497 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE CPK opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $132.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

