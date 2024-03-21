Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,018 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Post worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post stock opened at $105.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.10. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

