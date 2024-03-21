Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.