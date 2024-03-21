Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,050 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.