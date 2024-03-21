Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,978 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Shares of ADUS opened at $101.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

