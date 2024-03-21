ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Trading Down 6.2%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 4,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 59,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price target for the company.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZKH

ZKH Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.22 million during the quarter.

About ZKH Group

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.