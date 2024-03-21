Zotefoams plc (ZTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Zotefoams Price Performance

ZTF opened at GBX 355 ($4.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zotefoams has a 1 year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 415 ($5.28). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 353.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 335.12. The firm has a market cap of £173.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,563.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.