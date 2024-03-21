Zotefoams plc (ZTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Zotefoams Price Performance
ZTF opened at GBX 355 ($4.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zotefoams has a 1 year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 415 ($5.28). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 353.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 335.12. The firm has a market cap of £173.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,563.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.
Zotefoams Company Profile
