1,003 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $265.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.78 and a 200 day moving average of $222.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

