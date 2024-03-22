11,811 Shares in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.98 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.