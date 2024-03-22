1,500 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,230,000 after purchasing an additional 246,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Middleby by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after acquiring an additional 198,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Middleby by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,155,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,745,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $156.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.29 and a 200 day moving average of $136.19. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $158.04.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

