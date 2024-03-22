2,058 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Insperity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSP

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.