2,058 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Insperity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.