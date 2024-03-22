2,246 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $395.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $285.13 and a one year high of $407.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

