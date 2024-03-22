2,520 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.