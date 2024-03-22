300 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $112.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.