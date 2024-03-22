3,319 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Twilio by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,898 shares of company stock worth $1,796,874. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

