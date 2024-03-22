3,335 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.