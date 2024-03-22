3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

MMM stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.