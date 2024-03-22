3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lessened by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

