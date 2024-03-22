4,624 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT opened at $58.86 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

