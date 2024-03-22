4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6,280.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,280 ($79.95) and last traded at GBX 6,200 ($78.93), with a volume of 1236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,180 ($78.68).

4imprint Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,519.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,988.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,314.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is 5,617.98%.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

