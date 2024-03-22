5,425 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $73.80 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

