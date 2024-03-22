58 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,205,000 after acquiring an additional 321,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $483.11 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.34 and its 200 day moving average is $417.52.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

