5,818 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.10 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

