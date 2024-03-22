626 Financial LLC Acquires 54 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $83,436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $914.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $728.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $885.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

