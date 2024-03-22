6,495 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Southern stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

