7,558 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,160,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.