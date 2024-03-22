8,327 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 41,885 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $733.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

