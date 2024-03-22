89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 73,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,405,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETNB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

