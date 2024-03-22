89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Down 4.3%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 73,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,405,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETNB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

89bio Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

