9,001 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $128,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:HYD opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

