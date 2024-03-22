Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.900-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.90-6.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

