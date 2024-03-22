Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.970-12.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.8 billion-$66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.2 billion. Accenture also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.97-12.20 EPS.

Accenture Trading Down 9.3 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $344.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.63 and a 200-day moving average of $339.96. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a twelve month low of $253.03 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $383.27.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Accenture by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

